Art is all around us, and as time goes by, we’ve found that art encompasses many things, including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, and even technology, as it also takes passion and attention to detail to deliver beauty and functionality to everyday devices, making them more compelling to potential buyers. And in a digital technology era, GRID uses art to display some nostalgic products that will bring back memories and amaze us by unfolding and restoring them in a collage frame that will look perfect in your studio or workspace. The best part is that they’re now on sale, and you can get one for as low as $89.

GRID’s Summer Sale is a great opportunity to save big bucks on some of the most iconic pieces of tech ever to hit the shelves. One of the most popular choices is the GRID 4S, which now sells for $139 after receiving a $30 discount. This will get you a beautifully handcrafted collage of the iPhone 4S that will help you better understand how it came together to deliver one of the best iPhone experiences ever. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and this might be immensely appealing for Apple fans, but you can also get your hands on other devices.

For instance, I'd personally like to get the collage of the Game Boy Color, as it was one of my favorite devices growing up. You will also find other devices from Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Blackberry, Nokia, and other Android brands. So pick up any piece and have a great conversation starter in your home.