There’s something oddly cathartic about being thrown to the wolves. In a medium full of hand-holding, generous loot drops, and countless second chances, The Last of Us demands your respect, and Grounded difficulty is its harshest teacher. With no HUD, no Listen Mode to help you know where enemies are, and not enough resources to scour through a map, Grounded mode is the real way to play both The Last of Us Games.

And if you can endure that pain, what you get in return is something few games can offer — complete immersion. As such, Grounded becomes the only way to truly feel The Last of Us — no compromises, no comfort, just pure, visceral survival.

The immersion switch flips the moment you go Grounded

Every shot counts, and every mistake is your last