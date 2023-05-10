Microsoft may have scrapped its Sets feature for Windows 10 back in the day, but if you want to run your Windows apps inside tabs, there's a new kid on the clock that lets you do just that. Stardock has just launched Groupy 2, a tool that lets you add tabs to all of your Windows apps, and it's available in beta starting today.

Strictly speaking, Groupy 2 doesn't just add tabs to your apps — it forces your apps into tabs, meaning you can group your apps in any way you like using a tabbed interface, just as you would group multiple websites in a browser. Importantly, since apps like the Windows 11 File Explorer already support tabs, Groupy integrates with it, so the experience works just as well. You can have multiple different apps or instances of the same app inside the same window.

Source: Stardock

In addition to simply grouping your apps together, Groupy 2 lets you save groups of apps, which are then shown in your Start menu or pinned to your taskbar. This lets you quickly launch multiple apps with a single click, so you can get right into your workflow. Additionally, you can choose how grouped apps are displayed on the taskbar, whether you want each app to be shown separately, only the active app, or a single icon that represents the entire group.

Groupy 2 also gives you different tab designs to choose from so you can get the look and feel you prefer, and it supports both Windows 11 and Windows 10. You can also add accent colors to a tab so you can easily group apps related to a specific task or project.

Source: Stardock

Groupy 2 is available in beta starting today, joining the existing roster of Stardock customization apps, including WindowBlinds, Start11, and Fences. The app is available for $6.99 during the beta phase, but it will cost $9.99 once it's widely available. As per usual, it's also available as part of the company's Object Desktop suite at no additional cost.