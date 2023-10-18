Key Takeaways G.SKILL has unveiled ultra-fast DDR5 memory kits for Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs, designed for Z790 motherboards.

Just days after Intel debuted its Raptor Lake Refresh CPU lineup, PC component vendor G.SKILL has unveiled ultra-fast DDR5 memory kits for the new platform. Designed for the Z790 motherboards, the Trident Z5 RGB DDR4-8400 RAM comes in 48GB (2x24GB) capacity with 40-52-52-134 timings and a 1.4V DRAM voltage. The new memory kit also supports Intel's XMP 3.0 memory overclock profile, which enables users to easily overclock their RAM with compatible motherboards and processors.

To show off the speeds at which the new memory kit can operate, G.SKILL paired a Core i9-14900 CPU with an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard, and the resultant benchmarks suggest that the new RAM will indeed be everything the company promises. As can be seen in the screenshots below, the DDR5-8400 dimms show impressive memory bandwidth speeds reaching up to 128.88 GB/s read, 127.03 GB/s write, and 123.83 GB/s copy in the AIDA64 memory bandwidth benchmark.

2 Images G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 8400 benchmarks G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 8600 benchmarks Close

G.SKILL is also prepping to launch even faster memory kits in the future. The company just showed off a 2x24GB DDR5-8600 RAM kit with 40-54-54-136 timings, suggesting the additional 200MHz frequency only necessitated small increments in the tRCD and tRP. As expected, it is slightly faster than the DDR5-8400 kit, with S.SKILL claiming speeds up to 130.66 GB/s read, 130.24 GB/s write, and 126.31 GB/s copy.

Both the DDR5-8400 and DDR5-8600 memory kits will be available for purchase "by end of October," just in time for gamers and DIY PC builders to upgrade to Raptor Lake Refresh. G.SKILL did not reveal the pricing for either of its newest memory kits, but high-speed RAM is almost never very affordable, so expect them to cost a pretty penny. That said, these are aimed at a niche audience that won't mind paying a hefty premium for slightly higher speeds, and they will likely be snapped up by folks looking for extreme performance at any cost.