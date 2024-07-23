G.Skill is best known for producing excellent memory kits, keyboards, coolers, and cases. But did you know the company was also responsible for an accessory that lets you check vital PC stats at a glance? That's what we're looking at today. The G.Skill WigiDash is a PC command panel with a 7-inch USB-powered touchscreen that can display all kinds of data using G.Skill's WigiDash Manager software. If you've ever felt like checking system temperatures, clock speeds, and other data in-game, you can now do it without lifting a finger.

The G.Skill WigiDash can take data from apps such as AIDA64 and display it with available themes, allowing some degree of customization. When working with widgets, various layouts are available through the WigiDash Manager software and G.Skill makes it easy to create your own configuration with macros, sensor info, shortcuts, and more. Although I prefer the single display over an array of buttons, I would have liked to see cross-platform support for the software and support for more widgets.

G.Skill WigiDash Interact with your PC and stream 8 / 10 G.Skill's first attempt to create a PC command screen is worth considering as the WigiDash has a stunning 7-inch IPS display and plenty of widgets to create a customized companion. There isn't a widget for everything, however, and the software can be slightly limiting. Pros Gorgeous 7-inch IPS panel

Powered using a single USB cable

Excellent for serving PC data Cons Windows-only software

Somewhat limited widgets $130 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The G.Skill WigiDash costs $130. That's a fair amount to pay for such a capable device. Unlike similar products, the WigiDash has an IPS panel that can be fully customized and interacted with. The 7-inch IPS panel is touch-enabled and everything is powered using a single USB cable. Although it's only available in black, the compact secondary display won't require much desk space and will look the part with any RGB-infused gaming setup.

Specifications Display 7-inch IPS Colors Black Connectivity USB-C Price $129.99 Dimensions 176 x 116 x 24 mm

Design and Display

Stunning screen for showcasing PC data

Close

Measuring 176 x 116 x 24 mm, the G.Skill WigiDash isn't huge and that's a good thing. Being a 7-inch screen, there's not a massive bezel and it's small enough to fit on most desks. Included with the WigiDash is a braided USB-A to USB-C cable. Simply connect the WigiDash to your Windows PC and the display will come to life. A fold-out kickstand is present on the rear of the panel, which can be adjusted to change the angle of the device. It can also be laid flat.

Software

Quickly customize your WigiDash with widgets

The WigiDash is controlled using G.Skill's WigiDash Manager. This software package is available for Windows 10 and 11, is quickly installed, and is simple to use. It's not the most reliable solution and can stutter at times when switching through the available widgets, but it gets the job done and looks great. Using WigiDash Manager, you can customize hotkeys for launching apps, accessing files, and performing other actions. Twitch integrated is present too, so you can include various stream features, including a Twitch chat stream.

Using WigiDash Manager, you can customize hotkeys for launching apps, accessing files, and performing other actions.

With a resolution of 1024x600, it's possible to have up to 20 virtual buttons using a 5x4 grid layout. This can be customized to have larger widgets in landscape or portrait. Think Windows Phone's tile system, but on a larger scale and with far more interactive widgets.

One major complaint about WigiDash Manager is the lack of any Linux or macOS support. I get it, most gamers and streamers use Windows and the market share for the other two operating systems is minor in comparison, but it would have been nice to see. Proton is making gaming on Linux far easier these days and Apple is (finally) looking to push gaming on macOS, so I hope this is something G.Skill can work on moving forward, even if it did require input from open-source communities.

Should you buy the G.Skill WigiDash?

You should buy the G.Skill WigiDash if:

You want to view PC stats and access controls outside the mouse and keyboard.

You stream and need access to various Twitch features.

You shouldn't buy the G.Skill WigiDash if:

You don't want to spend $130 on a second screen for viewing PC stats.

That depends on who you are. If you're a budding streamer and need a way to interact with various functions or a Twitch stream, the WigiDash is a cool addition to your tech arsenal. If you're a general PC user, the G.Skill WigiDash may also be worth buying to showcase PC stats such as temperatures, clock speeds, and more. It's a handy tool that can be customized with up to 20 different buttons. Unlike competitor devices, the WigiDash has a single touch-screen display that can be used to create different themes.

If you're a budding streamer and need a way to interact with various functions or a Twitch stream, the WigiDash is a cool addition to your tech arsenal.

Third-party tools can be integrated into the display and everything uses G.Skill's WigiDash Manager to not only control what's displayed but also handle all the interaction with the wider system. This does mean the software needs to be running in the background, but I didn't find this to be an issue with our testbench. I found the software to be what G.Skill can continue to improve on, which is great as future updates can expand the feature set without requiring new hardware. But overall, the G.Skill WigiDash is a great streaming tool.