Key Takeaways Fashion meets technology with a $1024 handbag made from an Nvidia GeForce GT730.

The purse includes an external cooling fan that's likely powered by a phone, perfect for the "GPU rich."

The company GPU Purses specializes in converting GPUs into stylish accessories, including an H100.

Technology and fashion rarely mix, but when they do, you can bet that the result is something special. If you want to look stylish and technical at the same time, this special handbag may just be what you're looking for. It's made out of an Nvidia GeForce GT730, but while you can usually snag one for under $100, the price for this little piece is a lot higher.

This $1024 handbag uses an Nvidia GeForce GT730 as part of its design

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, you can buy one of these cool fashion statements from GPU Purses. Sure enough, as its company name promises, it specializes in turning GPUs into stylish handbags. This one is made out of a GT730 and will set you back a cool $1,024 for the piece. There is a 1GB version of the GT730, so maybe you're paying for 1 dollar per megabyte?

Regardless, CPU Purses describes the bag as such:

For the GPU rich. This purse has an external cooling fan that spins and a GT730 Nvidia board. Fits a phone.

The website doesn't go into detail on how the fan spins, but you can see the little power cable in the product image. Given that it fits a phone, it may use your phone's battery to power it; perhaps the fan will cool your phone, too.

If that's a bit too rich for your blood, you'll not want to see how much GPU Purses other product sells for. It's made using an H100, which the site states is " a rare one of a kind gpt-4 training GPU", and goes for the same price as the maximum value of a 16-bit integer - $65,536.

It'd be interesting to see how GPU Purses develops its line in the future. Who knows, perhaps they'll make a purse that uses a unique and exciting cooling device?