Whether or not GTA 6 will release this side of 2025 is yet to be seen or confirmed, but there's definitely something brewing. It feels like Rockstar's mammoth project is entering the final stretch, and we may finally get our hands on the game within a year or two. So, what better way to get ready than to give GTA 5 a playthrough? If you've still never given the game a shot and you're subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass, you can now try it at no additional cost.

Grand Theft Auto 5 arrives on Xbox Game Pass

In an emailed press release and on the Xbox Wire website, Grand Theft Auto 5 is now on the Xbox Game Pass. It's part of a larger wave of games making its way to the paid plan, and you'll gain access to GTA 5 on your console, your PC, and even on the cloud. Best of all, you don't need to be a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber to play it, as it's also available for PC Game Pass and Game Pass Standard subscribers. You can get started playing it from today.

Microsoft revealed what else it has planned for subscribers. Tomorrow, you can check out SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, and the day after, Crime Scene Cleaner and Tempopo joins the mix. Plus, April 16th will see Neon White arrive on the Game Pass Standard tier.

Here are all the games you can expect for the coming month: