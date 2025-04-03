Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of all time. With a confirmed Fall 2025 launch window, the industry is bracing for the game’s arrival, as publishers and developers carefully plan their own schedules around it. New data suggests that the sheer cultural impact of GTA could make it difficult for any competing release to gain traction.

As a result, Fall 2025 is shaping up to be a potential wasteland for major game launches, with publishers seemingly unwilling to go head-to-head with Rockstar’s juggernaut title. Although initial news of this broke around Holiday 2024, info has become less scarce, and a few CEO and publisher heads are finally speaking out.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI takes fans back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. Probably the most anticipated game of all time, GTA VI will unfold the story of Lucia and Jason as they rampage around the city on a crime spree that is set to enthrall fans all over again.

Major Game Releases Scramble to Avoid GTA6 Launch