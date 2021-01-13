Guest Mode is coming to Google Assistant smart displays and smart speakers

Google on Wednesday announced a Guest Mode is coming to Google Assistant-equipped smart displays and speakers. The new mode, which can be enabled by saying, “Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode,” won’t save interactions to your Google Account.

“While in Guest Mode, you can enjoy popular features, like asking questions, controlling smart home devices, setting timers and playing music,” Google said. “Your device won’t show personal results, like your calendar entries or contacts, until you turn the mode off.”

When Guest Mode is activated on a Smart Display, users will hear a special chime and also see a persistent guest icon on the screen. If you’re unsure about whether the mode is enabled, you can simply ask Google Assistant. Once it is activated, it will stay on until you tell Google Assistant to turn it off, so it can presumably be kept on indefinitely.

According to Google, the feature is part of the company’s push for improved privacy. “We want to make sure it’s easy to control how Google Assistant works with your data as it is to play your favorite song,” Google said.

Guest Mode might come in handy when you have someone staying over and don’t want them to access previous searches or see what’s on your calendar. As we understand it, they’ll still be able to access some of your personal integrations, such as music streaming and custom routines, so it’s not like a true incognito mode. Guest Mode can be turned off by saying a simple phrase, so it’s not exactly difficult to circumvent.

Guest Mode is available on Assistant-enabled speakers and displays in English and will roll out support for more languages and devices over the next few months. We already see it on all of our Google Assistant smart speakers and displays, including the Lenovo smart display. To learn more about the new mode, just ask, “Hey Google, tell me about Guest Mode.”