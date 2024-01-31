Intel is home to some of the best and most trusted CPUs out there, powering both desktops and laptops in 2024. The company's processor lineup has grown significantly over the years, leaving us with several generations of processors that continue to evolve even now. However, the growing list of processors in Intel's stable makes it extremely hard to keep track of their names, model numbers, and suffixes.

Team Red's nomenclature isn't anything to rave about either, but it isn't as convoluted or confusing as Intel's, which has made several changes to its mobile processor branding over the years. It can be incredibly challenging to identify and choose the best CPU for your PC without knowing the different brand names and suffixes that Intel uses for its processors. To help you identify each processor at a glance, let's examine the naming practices and learn what each one means.

Intel Core mobile processor suffixes

Intel has changed the way it identifies its mobile chips plenty of times over the years, with each new naming convention bringing a new set of model numbers and suffixes. The company changed things in a big way with its 11th generation processors. It essentially changed the way it identified its Core chips that are built for everyday laptops versus the ones that were designed for use in thin and light models. It retired the U-series and Y-series designators for SKUs that ended with 0 (Core i7-1160G7) and 5 (Core i5-1135G7) indicators to identify high and lower wattage CPUs in the UP3 and UP4 class. Notably, it also used the last two characters of each product number to signal whether the CPU has integrated graphics (G), and if so, how advanced (G1, G4, and G7).

Intel then followed up with its 12th generation Alder Lake H-series (Core i9-12900HK), P-series (Core i7-1280P), and U-series (Core i7-1265U) chips. The company has once again changed its naming convention for the new Meteor Lake chips by dropping the "Gen" and "i" branding from its CPUs and by splitting the Core chips into the regular Core series and the new Core Ultra series. The new Intel Core and Core Ultra processors use only H and U suffixes, but here's a quick look at the ones they've used over the years:

Segment Suffix Meaning Example HX Highest performance, all SKUs unlocked Intel Core i9-13900HX HK Highest performance, all SKUs unlocked Intel Core i9-12900HK H Highest performance Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H Mobile (Laptop and 2-in-1) P Performance optimized for thin and light laptops Intel Core i7-1370P U Power efficient Intel Core 7 Processor 150U Y Extremely low-power efficient Intel Core i5-10310Y G1, G4, & G7 Graphics level (processors with newer integrated graphics technology) Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core desktop processor suffixes

Intel's desktop processor names haven't changed a lot over the years, making it fairly easy to keep track of them. Below is a quick look at all the commonly used suffixes you'll come across while browsing Intel's desktop processor lineup:

Segment Suffix Meaning Example K High performance, unlocked Intel Core i9-14900K F Requires discrete graphics Intel Core i5-13100F Desktop KS Special edition, unlocked Intel Core i9-13900KS T Power-optimized lifestyle Intel Core i5-12500T X/XE High performance, unlocked Intel Core i9-10980XE

It's worth noting that both X and XE suffixes are no longer in use, as they were used to denote Intel's 10th generation X-series and Extreme Edition processors from 2019.

How to identify your Intel processor

A simple way to identify your CPU

There are a few different ways to identify your CPU, but here's one that's relatively easy and doesn't require you to download and install any third-party application. We'll use the System Information app on Windows for this, which is essentially a central hub that carries all the vital system information. To use it:

Open the Start menu, and type msinfo. Click System Information. Click the System Summary option on the left sidebar to reveal all the details of your PC, including the processor.

Closing thoughts

It's crucial to know the make and model of the processor that's installed on your PC to fully understand its capabilities and determine whether it suits your needs and usage habits. The last thing you want to do is buy a processor that's either too powerful or otherwise not worth considering for your workload. It's getting increasingly difficult to keep track of all the processors that are coming out, and Intel's nomenclature format can be particularly overwhelming due to its laundry list of processors. The company has introduced the new Core Ultra CPU branding for its mainstream lineup, but it remains to been seen how this new branding will age over time as the lineup grows.