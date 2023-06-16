The iPhone has some neat options you can use in the Photos app, and plenty more coming with iOS 17, which can be downloaded to the latest devices like the iPhone 14 as well as older models dating back to the iPhone XR this fall. One of the tools that has been around for a few generations is called Markup. With this creative and useful tool, you can do tons of things both with your Photos as well as documents. You can create fun photos to post to social media and share with friends, sign documents, add relevant details, and more. Want to learn more about what you can do with Markup on iPhone? Here’s a comprehensive guide that covers it all.

How to use the Markup tool for documents

You can use the Markup tool to do things like fill in PDF forms, sign documents, and more. You can sign a document on iPhone, for example, right from an existing e-mail. You can also do this with a PDF. Once your signature is saved, you can call it up and use it again and again. Use the same instructions noted above to add other text to documents, like filling out a PDF form.

How to add a sketch to a photo in Messages

Open Messages and tap the Photos button. Select a photo you want to send. 2 Images Close Tap on the Photo in the message. Select Markup at the bottom left. You will see the Markup menu appear at the bottom. Select from the options that appear or tap the “+” sign for more. 3 Images Close Add your sketch or text and tap Save. Tap Done. Go back and select the image and Send. 3 Images Close

How to Markup photos

Go to the Photo in your library that you want to mark up. Tap Edit at the top, right. Select Markup (the tiny pencil icon at the top right). Use the pen icons to add text or sketch. 3 Images Close Select the Lasso button to trace a circle around a drawing you want to move and drag it to where you want it to go. If there are overlapping images, double-tap to select the one you want and triple-tap to select handwritten sentences. Touch, hold, and drag to select several images or groups of handwritten text at once. 3 Images Close Select the Ruler to draw a straight line, touching and holding it with two fingers to move it around. 3 Images Close Select the color wheel to change the color of the pencil. Here, you can also adjust the grid, spectrum, and opacity. 4 Images Close Tap the “+” sign for more options. Select Description to add a text description to the photo. 2 Images Close Select Text to add digital text to the image, which you might prefer if you aren’t using an iPad and Apple Pencil for more precise handwriting. Double tap in the text box to pull up the keyboard and start typing. 2 Images Close Tap Signature to add your signature (you will need to create this using the instructions above first). 3 Images Close Select Magnifier to add a cool effect by magnifying a portion of the image. 2 Images Close Select the Square or Circle icon to add a border around a section of the image. Select the Speech Bubble icon to add a speech bubble. 2 Images Close To cover a face with an Emoji, select Text from the More menu and tap the “+” sign. Move the text box to where you want to add an emoji and double-tap. Select a desired emoji from the emoji keyboard. Move it with your fingers to adjust the size and positioning. Use the “AA” key in the menu to enlarge or make it smaller. 3 Images Close

Other things to know about the Markup tool

Adjusting text

Once you get the hang of using the Markup tool on iPhone, you can explore further with additional customization options. For text, for example, you can change the font size, positioning, and type by tapping the “AA” button in the bottom left menu that comes up.

Erasing

Any time you want to remove an element you just added, simply tap the Back arrow at the top left. You can do this as many times in sequence as needed to revert to the previously saved version of the photo you want. Once you’re done, tap Done at the top right, then Done again at the bottom right, and the new image will be saved in your library.

Revert to original

Keep in mind that this edited version will override the original, but you can go back any time by opening the photo, selecting Edit, and Revert at the bottom, right then Revert to Original. This will remove all Markups and bring back the original image.

Ways Markup can come in handy

Markup is a fun tool for expressing your creativity when it comes to photo editing for sharing within messages or on social media. But it isn’t just about fun. It also has practical uses. For example, if I’m sending instructions to my elderly parents about how to do something on their phones, I’ll use Markup to show them the steps or highlight a menu item they need to select, drawing a big red arrow, so they can’t miss it.

If posting images from my son’s school concerts or parties, it’s wise to cover other kids’ faces if you don’t have permission from their parents to post images of them online. Using Emojis to cover their faces is a cute way to still be able to post the moment of your child to share with friends, family members, and followers without having to reveal the images of other children’s faces. It’s a courtesy and unwritten rule that Markup makes simple to follow without you having to hide photos you want to share.

Markup, as noted, is also a useful tool for filling in digital forms and adding a digital signature. Rather than print out, manually fill out, scan, and send back a digital form, you can fill it out right from your phone, signature, and all.

Note that in addition to iPhone, Markup also works on iPad or, if you’re still holding on to one, the iPod touch. Some of the new features coming to iOS 17 will up the ante, allowing you to add things like Live Stickers to messages using Markup. You’ll even be able to share newly created marked-up images instantly with people nearby using a new version of AirDrop: just hold the two phones close to one another to transfer. Markup continues to get better and better.