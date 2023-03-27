Voice Memos is an excellent Mac app that is often neglected by users. After all, we typically rely on our great iPhones when recording audio sessions. Though, through macOS, we get to utilize a larger interface that makes visualizing and editing these recordings much easier. That's not to mention that professional microphones tend to work better with computers than mobile devices. So whether you're recording your ideas, a causal conversation, or maybe a podcast, there are some things you should know about Voice Memos. Here's how to use this app on macOS Ventura and earlier OS versions.

Voice Memos settings

Before we dig into the actual app, let's go through the settings of the Voice Memos app. When you first launch the application, you can tap on its name in the Menu Bar, then tap on Settings. This will reveal three different options you can tweak.

Clear Deleted allows you to decide how long it takes a deleted Voice Memo to permanently delete itself from the trash bin. You can pick between Immediately, 1 day, 7 days, 30 days, and Never. Audio Quality lets you pick between Compressed and Lossless. The former slightly reduces the recordings' qualities to reduce the size they consume on your Mac. Meanwhile, the latter preserves the original quality but occupies more space on your computer. If you're recording casual conversations, then compress audio should be fine. If you're working on a serious project, then you may want to record in lossless. Finally, there's a Location-based Naming toggle. As its name suggests, when enabled, this setting will name the Voice Memos based on the geolocation of your Mac. This gives more context to the recording, as it reminds you of where you were during the session. Disabling it would default to generic, numbered file names.

Using Voice Memos

Once you customize the settings based on your preferences, you can go ahead and record the first Voice Memo through the big red button.

At the very bottom left you have the Pause/Resume recording button. Towards the middle, there are Play, Rewind, and Fast-forward buttons to listen to what you've recorded so far. Meanwhile, there's a Done button towards the right bottom corner to stop and save the recording. If you glance at the top right corner, you will find two buttons. The first is Settings. Clicking it allows you to control the playback speed, automatically skip the silence in the recorded track, and enhance the quality of the recording. The second button is Trim, which allows you to trim the recording and delete unwanted sections. Once you conclude a recording, you can trim, delete, rename, favorite, share, or move it. In the Sidebar, towards the bottom, you will find a New Folder button. This lets you create more folders to categorize your recordings accordingly. When you delete a Voice Memo, a Recently Deleted folder will automatically emerge in the Sidebar. Through it, you can either recover a deleted recording or delete it permanently on the spot. Remember, the app will automatically delete recordings in the trash bin based on the duration you've selected in the settings.

Despite it being relatively simple to use, the Voice Memos app on macOS is rich with features and offerings. It allows you to trim, control playback speed, and do more with your recordings. It's the perfect place to kickstart an idea, podcast, or even a music album. In fact, certain singers, such as Charlie Puth, have used this app to brainstorm song lyrics and tunes before heading to the professional studio.