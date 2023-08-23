Key Takeaways GuliKit has announced a new docking station for handheld consoles, designed to resemble a Super Nintendo with its light gray and purple color scheme.

The dock features ports for USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI, and slides open to cradle the console.

The dock is compatible with the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Ayaneo products, and the Nintendo Switch. The price and release date of the dock have not been revealed yet.

It's been over a year since the release of the Steam Deck, and in that time, accessory manufacturers have churned out a monstrous amount of products from cables, screen protectors, charging docks, and even replacement controller sticks, displays, chassis replacements and more.

While there have been some exciting accessory releases this past year, it looks like GuliKit is looking to take things to another level, invoking a bit of nostalgia in the process. Today, the company shared its new docking station for handheld consoles, with a design that makes it look like a Super Nintendo.

As you can see from the images, you get the light gray and purple color scheme from the SNES, with plenty of ports on the rear like USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI. What's unique about this dock is that you can slide it open to unveil the cradle section, and slide it close for a more compact look. While the Steam Deck made this kind of dock popular, this one can be used for the Asus ROG Ally, Ayaneo products, and also the Nintendo Switch.

While the company did share its latest product on X (formerly Twitter), it didn't provide many details like its price or release date. However, it did share that the dock can support a Steam Deck even with a case on, which is a definite plus.

If you're in Germany and have time to attend Gamescom, you can head to the Gulikit booth to check out the new dock in person. We don't expect this to cost an arm and leg, and it will hopefully be relatively affordable. Of course, if you're not into this kind of style, luckily, there are plenty of other options to choose from any number of different companies.