Anyone that's been in a meeting with me knows that I'm always wearing blue light glasses, usually made by Gunnar Optiks. The latest I've been sporting are called Muir and Humboldt, both of which are the first to use Gunnar's new Clear Pro lens tints.

Firstly, I'm a big believer in blue light glasses. I started wearing them at the recommendation of my doctor, after telling him that I was getting frequent headaches in the afternoon. Gunnar's products have changed my life, and the bottle of aspirin in the closet mostly goes untouched these days.

Gunnar sent us its Muir and Humboldt glasses for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Gunnar Optiks Clear Pro Lens: Muir $119 at Amazon

Gunnar Optiks Clear Pro Lens: Humboldt $119 at Amazon

Gunnar Muir and Humboldt pricing and availability

Gunnar Optiks Muir and Humboldt glasses are available now for $119. They're available with Clear Pro and Amber tints, although we were sent the Clear Pro versions for this review. There's also a sunglasses option for the same price.



Gunnar Optiks Clear Pro Lens: Muir Gunnar Optiks Clear Pro Lens: Humboldt Brand Gunnar Optiks Gunnar Optiks Lens Type G-Shield lens coating G-Shield lens coating Lens Length 50mm 54mm Bridge Length 20mm 17mm Arm Length 145mm 142mm Lens Color Amber, Clear Pro Amber, Clear Pro

What is Clear Pro?

It's the most Pro version of Clear, obviously

We all joke that the word 'Pro' in product brands is no longer aimed at professionals, but in this case, it actually is. Clear Pro is aimed at creative professionals that need color accuracy.

Gunnar glasses have changed my life.

Gunnar makes four types of glasses: Amber Max, Amber, Clear, and Clear Pro, which block 98%, 65%, 35%, and 20% of blue light, respectively. However, the higher that number goes, the more the colors are distorted. There's also a 'Sun' lens that blocks 90%, but those are designed to be sunglasses.

The standard across the Gunnar Optiks portfolio is Amber, which looks yellow, while Amber Max looks dark orange. Clear Pro provides the least color distortion, while still reducing eye strain.

Clear Pro lets you see things in as close to true color as you can get.

In my usage, I found it to be quite comfortable. While I do have an array of Gunnar glasses on-hand at this point, I didn't find myself having to switch to the Amber ones that I've used in the past.

Gunnar Optiks Muir and Humboldt: What I like

Close

The products are inspired by Muir Woods and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, and they're made of ebony wood, reinforced with carbon fiber. They're essentially two different styles of the same glasses. They both weigh in at just 20g, although Humboldt is more of an aviator-style.

I really love wooden glasses. In fact, the sunglasses I normally wear are woodgrain, so these (particularly Muir) fit my style perfectly. Of couse, style is a personal choice; however, these two products are currently the only two that come with Clear Pro lenses.

If you like wooden-frame glasses, these styles are for you.

Speaking of which, I do very much enjoy Clear Pro. It's been great for when I'm editing photos, and it would really mess up my white balance editing if everything looked like it was tinted yellow.

Everything looks a little prettier though. If I decide to watch a TV show on my monitor during my lunch break, that looks better than if I'm wearing the traditional Amber glasses too. You might suggest just not wearing glasses on my break, but eye strain can really creep up on you.

Gunnar Optiks Muir and Humboldt: What I don't like