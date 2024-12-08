Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Gunnar computer glasses $50 $135 Save $85 A sleek-looking pair of glasses that can protect your eyes when staring at the computer screen for hours. Plus they are lightweight and durable thanks to their construction and now 63% off. $50 at Woot

When we think about must-have PC accessories, they usually come in the form of keyboards, mice, monitors, and other devices. But if you're someone that stares at a computer screen all day, a pair of blue light glasses is probably going to do you some good, reducing eye strain and allowing you to work a little more comfortably. Now, it might be hard to shell out the $100+ for a pair of glasses, but it can become a vital tool that you really can't afford to be without once you start using it.

If you've never looked into these glasses, we'd suggest going with something from Gunnar. The brand has been around for a while and offers some great choices. We also reviewed a pair earlier this year and really liked them. With that said, you can now score some hefty discounts on its products through Woot, knocking up to 63% off for a limited time. The pair above are ideal thanks to their lightweight design and durability. So get this deal while you can because it's a great and affordable way to save your vision.

What's great about these Gunnar glasses?

While style is something to consider, the important thing here is that you're protecting your vision. When it comes to this model, you're going to get lightweight frames that are durable, being made from titanium. The look is pretty standard, and there's even adjustable nose pads, which are going to be important for comfort.

The glasses will block blue light and UV light as well and there's also an anti-reflective coating on the lens as well. You might have noticed, but on this particular pair, there's a purple accent on the hinges of the glasses. We get this particular pop of color because these are the "Black Panther" edition of these glasses.

Overall, you're getting a solid pair of glasses that really adds value to your current experience. Not only will you be protecting your eyes, but you can do so at a great price. Again, there are more styles to choose from, so be sure to check them out during this sale period.