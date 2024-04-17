Key Takeaways Gunnar Optiks' Clear Pro lenses offer 20% less blue light without sacrificing color accuracy.

Perfect for professionals in graphic design or video editing - keep your eyes safe without compromising quality.

Stylish and effective computer eyewear available for $119. Check out the Muir and Humboldt models.

Sometimes a job will ask of you to stare at a screen for extended periods of time, but all that pesky blue light that monitors output can do damage to your eyes. Companies have released glasses that block blue light in a bid to save our eyeballs, but professionals who work in editing note that wearing them tends to throw off color accuracy, meaning the color they see doesn't match up with the color they're working with. Fortunately, Gunnar Optiks is here to give us the best of both worlds with its new lens, the Clear Pro.

Gunnar Optiks announces its new Clear Pro lenses

Image Credit: Gunnar Optiks

If this is your first time meeting them, Gunnar Optiks has been making computer eyewear for around 20 years now. Its goal is to create glasses that help protect your vision from the blue light that monitors can emit while also looking stylish. Now, the company has come even closer to creating the perfect lenses with the Clear Pro.

The Clear Pro helps reduce the amount of blue light hitting your eyes by up to 20%. However, while other companies' lenses achieve this by sacrificing overall color accuracy, Gunnar Optiks manages to achieve it without affecting what you see on the screen. That means you can keep your eyes safe while performing color-sensitive work, such as graphics design or video editing. Plus, they look great.

If you fancy a pair, you can grab your own over on the Gunnar Optiks website. Right now, it's selling both the Muir and Humboldt models for $119.00 each; just be sure to select the Clear Pro lenses when customizing your pair. The company is also working toward getting these glasses onto Amazon in the near future.