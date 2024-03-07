Key Takeaways Vintage style glasses for Fallout fans.

If you're a fan of the Fallout series — whether that's the games or the more recent Amazon Studios show — you now have a way to show your love for the franchise. Gunnar Optiks, makers of a multitude of blue-light reduction glasses, have announced the new Fallout Vault 33 pair of glasses in partnership with Amazon Studios, who produced the upcoming TV show.

A retro look for a modern world

From a tech standpoint, there isn't a ton going on with the Fallout Vault 33 glasses. As you'd expect, it's a pair of glasses, and it's designed to keep blue light and UV light away from your eyes, preserving their health, especially during long sessions on your laptop or TV. They come in three variants, featuring Amber, Clear, or Sun lenses, offering different levels of protection and different looks.

The frame itself comes in a mix of Gunmetal and Olive colors, and it looks like it would fit perfectly in the world of Fallout, especially with the square-shaped lenses. Aside from the retro-themed colors, the glasses also feature thick side shields around the lenses, which help to block additional light coming from the sides of your head. It also makes them feel even more old-fashioned, and we mean that in a good way. There's also a Vault 33 logo on the sides.

You get some extra goodies, too

On top of the glasses themselves, the package also includes extra goodies that are both practical and great ways to show you're a Fallout fanatic. In the box, you get a collectors case, a pouch, and a microfiber cloth, all featuring Fallout-inspired elements. The case and microfiber cloth feature the Vault 33 logo, while the microfiber pouch features a depiction of the iconic Vault Boy.

All three pieces of the package come in a mix of blue and yellow, with the case also featuring a sort of retro aesthetic in its design.

You can pre-order the Fallout Vault 33 glasses starting today, and they'll start shipping on April 3. The full package costs $99.