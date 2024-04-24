Key Takeaways Protect your eyes in style with Gunnar Optiks' new Groot Edition glasses made of sustainable walnut wood.

Choose from Amber, Clear, or Sun lenses with G-Shield tech to prevent smudges for $129.

Enjoy a durable design, loveable Marvel hero branding, and more when you grab these glasses online.

It's important to save your eyes from the blue light from monitors, but you also want to look good while you do it. Fortunately, Gunnar Optiks have been putting out good-looking glasses that save your eyes for a long time. Now, the company is ready to show off its newest pair with its partnership with Marvel, and you can grab your own Groot-themed glasses that can help keep your eyes safe from strain while looking stylish at the same time.

Gunnar Optiks reveals the new Groot Edition Glasses

Image Credit: Gunnar Optiks

The new Groot version of Gunnar Optiks glasses uses a sleek walnut wood frame to bring the piece together, to represent the tree-like hero from Marvel's superhero movies. Fortunately, you don't have to feel bad about grabbing these glasses, as Gunnar Optiks uses sustainably harvested wood for the frames. It also features carbon fiber in the internal layer, which keeps the glasses light yet durable.

The Groot Edition comes with three different lens styles; Amber, Clear, and Sun. These all use the patented G-Shield technology to keep reflections and smudges off of your lenses. Plus, these glasses come with their own glasses case, microfiber pouch, and microfiber cleaning cloth, all of which feature the loveable Marvel hero on them.

These glasses join the Muir and Humboldt models that Gunnar Optiks announced last week. These use the Clear Pro lenses, which reduce the amount of blue light that hits your eyes without modifying what you see, making them great for people who work with color-sensitive tasks. If you'd like to grab your own Marvel-themed glasses, you can grab some from the Gunnar Optiks website for $129 starting today, and from Amazon on April 30th