If you want to protect your eyes from the effects of blue light from your computer screen, Gunnar's eyepieces are among the best out there. Rich Woods liked his pair of Gunnar Clear Pro glasses earlier this year, giving them a respectable 7.5/10. Now, Gunnar is creating even better lenses that may once again outdo its previous entries.

Gunnar Optiks reveals its Mineral Glass lenses

In a press release shared by email, Gunnar pulled back the curtain on its Mineral Glass lenses. Gunnar has been trying to find the best way to block blue light from monitors without skewing the colors people can see, which can be huge issue for professionals such as graphics designers. However, it seems Gunnar has hit a strong note with its latest lens:

The launch of these Mineral Glass lenses marks a significant engineering milestone for GUNNAR, as they are the only blue light blocking glasses with mineral glass lenses available today. Mineral Glass has long been regarded as the pinnacle of lens technology for its ability to deliver perfect color rendition and clarity without distortion or haze. To adapt this material to GUNNAR’s standards, the R&D team overcame challenges to incorporate GUNNAR’s signature 0.2 diopter of focusing power to reduce eye strain, while ensuring the lenses met the company’s high quality and performance requirements for blue light blocking and color accuracy.

To help show off its new lenses, Gunnar is adding them to the Tahoe frame. This is a very stylish frame made of a lightweight aluminum magnesium alloy, meaning that it can withstand bumps and scrapes without being too heavy to wear comfortably.

If you're interested, you can head over to the Gunnar store and pick up a pair of Tahoe glasses with Mineral Glass lenses starting today.