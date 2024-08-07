Key Takeaways Gunnar Optiks Plaid glasses are stylish and comfortable, perfect for long work shifts.

With 100% UV protection and blue light blocking, they keep your eyes safe.

Each purchase includes a 24-year warranty, microfiber pouch, cleaning cloth, and case.

It's no surprise that we love our Gunnar Optiks glasses here at XDA. Our Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods has been hard at work testing out each and every model the company puts out, giving the Clear Pro Lens Muir and Humboldt frames a 7.5/10 each and the Gunnar Optiks Cupertino an 8.5/10. Now, Gunnar Optiks is serving up a new model of its iconic glasses, and these ones look like the most stylish pair yet.

Gunnar Optiks releases its stylish new Plaid glasses

Image Credit: Gunnar Optiks

Released today, the Gunnar Optiks Plaid frame joins the Alloy Collection alongside the Emissary and the Phenom. While Gunnar Optiks specializes in a wide range of styles, from Marvel superheroes to cute and cuddly designs, the Alloy Collection is very much for the discerning professional who wants to look their absolute best. Fortunately, the Plaid model fits in just fine with its cool and sleek design. These Plaid glasses use spring hinges and moveable nose pads to ensure that you get a comfortable fit; ideal for when you're working long shifts and need something to save your eyes.

Of course, these being Gunnar Optiks glasses, they're more than just a stylish setpiece. They block harmful blue light and 100% UV, keeping your eyes safe from both artificial and natural light. It also features a G-Shield Premium lens coating, which makes the lenses anti-reflective, smudge-resistant, and oleophobic. Plus, each purchase comes with a glasses case, a microfiber pouch, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and a 24-year warranty to top it all off.

If you're interested in grabbing your own pair, you can find them on the official Gunnar website starting today. The Gunnar Optiks Plaid glasses sell for $105.