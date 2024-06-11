Key Takeaways Gunnar Optiks teams up with tokidoki for cute glasses range specifically designed to save your eyes from harmful light sources.

tokidoki Donutella, Cotton Candy Carnival, and SANDy models come with unique frame designs and wrap-around style to prevent Computer Vision Syndrome.

Gunnar Optiks offers sleek Clear Pro glasses technology for color-sensitive individuals who still want eye-saving benefits.

Gunnar Optiks glasses are a great way to save your eyes from harsh monitor light, but the designs tend to be more on the sleek, modern side. While they do look fantastic, they're not great fits for people who desire something a little cuter and more colorful. Fortunately, Gunnar has teamed up with tokidoki to reveal a range of glasses that are far more suiting for people who enjoy things on the softer side.

Gunnar Optiks and tokidoki team up to make the cutest glasses range ever

As part of the collaboration, Gunnar Optiks has released three glasses designed by Simone Legno, an Italian artist and founder of tokidoki. All three pairs come with hypoallergenic titanium nose pads and lenses designed to block blue and UV light to save your eyes from prolonged exposure. Plus, if you suffer from Computer Vision Syndrome, each pair is designed with a wrap-around design specifically to help prevent its symptoms.

No, the real choice between all three models is which one suits you best. You can check out each model in the above galley, and they are, in order: tokidoki Donutella ($125), tokidoki Cotton Candy Carnival ($89), and tokidoki SANDy ($115). Each one comes with a unique frame design, a specialized hard case, and a microfiber pouch and cloth to keep the lenses clean.

If you like the idea of eye-saving glasses but you're not gelling with the cute designs, why not check out the other ranges of Gunnar Optik classes? In fact, the company recently released its new Clear Pro glasses technology that saves your eyeballs from harmful light sources while minimizing the effect the lenses have on your perception of color. This makes them a perfect fit for people who work with colors and don't want their glasses to influence the final product.