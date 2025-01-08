When you're staring at a screen all day, protecting your eyes is important, so the benefits of blue light glasses are pretty obvious. But while Gunnar makes blue light glasses in an array of tints, along with sunglasses, its new Venture glasses give you the best of both worlds.

Indeed, Gunnar Venture uses electrochromatic glass to change its tint using an electrical charge. It's pretty neat. By swiping along the side, you can adjust it.

The benefit of this, of course, is that not only are you protecting yourself from eye strain, but you can wear them when you go out. It's an all-in-one solution.

Gunnar Venture is coming later this year, priced at $249. If you need prescription lenses, Gunnar does that too with all of its products, but pricing is still to be determined on this one.

Of course, it's CES, so while Venture is the cool announcement, Gunnar has a whole bunch more.

Viscer is designed to be totally immersive, with a single lens that wraps around your face.

There are loads of other products that made their debut at the show. Products like Tioga, Loop, and more are aimed at various regular folks, and then there are tons that are aimed at gamers. Gunnar has partnerships with Activision for Call of Duty, Amazon for Fallout, and Blizzard for games like World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, and Overwatch 2. Tokidoki is another popular partnership.

Ultimately, you can check Gunnar's website for specifics on any particular model, since it's all about personal choice. Different styles are available with different lens tints, and some come with the new mineral glass.

The standard is Amber, which is available on almost any style, and it blocks 65% of blue light. Amber Max blocks 98%, but the tint is a deep orange, so as you'd guess, it distorts the colors on your screen. That's where Clear and Clear Pro come in, blocking 35% and 20% respectively; those are aimed at people that are doing things like editing photos and videos, where color accuracy is a necessity.