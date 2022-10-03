Google’s new docuseries highlights the teams that defend the company against cyberattacks

Cybersecurity is of utmost importance in today’s day and age. For most companies, keeping their online infrastructure safe is a high priority. And for a behemoth like Google, the stakes are even higher. If you’ve ever wondered how the search giant defends its wide range of products and services against cyberattacks, you can now get an inside look with its new docuseries — Hacking Google.

Hacking Google is a six-part docuseries that sheds light on the cybersecurity teams responsible for protecting Google from cyberattacks. It gives us an in-depth overview of the historic Operation Aurora cyber attack from 2009, which prompted Google to overhaul its cybersecurity approach and set up five new cybersecurity teams to “stay ahead of the ever evolving threat landscape.”

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The docuseries then gives us a closer look at the five cybersecurity teams: Threat Analysis Group (TAG), Detection and Response Team (D&R), Red Team, Bug Hunters, and Project Zero. In addition, we also get a behind-the-scenes look at how these teams also defend every enterprise on Google Cloud.

Hacking Google is definitely worth a watch if you’re interested in cybersecurity. Check out the embedded trailer for a quick preview, and follow the link provided below to watch all the episodes on YouTube. After you complete the series, you can also participate in the Hacking Google challenge — a bespoke capture-the-flag quest in which you’ll have to find clues hidden in the docuseries to crack 24 puzzles.

Watch Hacking Google on YouTube

The new docuseries comes just days ahead of Google’s upcoming hardware launch event, where the company will unveil the highly-anticipated Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, and new Nest smart home products. Google has already shared quite a few details about the upcoming devices, but we’re sure the company has some surprises in store for us.

What do you think of Google’s new docuseries? Let us know in the comments section below.