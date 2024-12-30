Summary Valve is reportedly playtesting Half-Life 3 with friends and family.

"HLX" is believed to be Half-Life 3, skipping Episode 3.

An official announcement of Half-Life 3 may be closer than expected, possibly in 2025.

You know, I kind of forgot that Half-Life 3 (or Episode 3, for that matter) was one of gaming's longest-standing memes. There was a time when Valve CEO Gabe Newell couldn't so much as cough without people believing it was a reference to Gordon Freeman's newest adventures. However, that old flame has once again reignited, as Valve is reportedly bringing people in to playtest an early build of Half-Life 3.

Half-Life 3 is reportedly being tested with Valve's friends and family

As spotted by our amazing sister site TheGamer, a renowned Valve leaker with the ominous name "Gabe Follower" claims that Valve is currently in the prototyping phase of a project called "HLX," which is believed to be Half-Life 3. If you want to give the game a spin, you'll need to be in Valve's good graces; it's currently open to friends and family only. Besides that, it makes sense for Valve to jump to the third entry of the series instead of working on Half-Life 2's unreleased Episode 3, given the time that has passed since Episode 2's release.

Usually, these rumors end with me saying, "We likely won't see any further developments for a few years," but Gabe Follower seems to think we won't have to wait that long. As he states in his video, the game being in a friends and family playtest phase means that an official announcement is closer than you may think:

It's quite an important stage for the project. If it survives the New Year holiday and there are no serious problems during the playtests then the development will continue at the right pace, and the announcement in 2025 might turn out to be quite possible.

