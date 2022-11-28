If you aren't a fan of smartwatches but want to keep track of your sleep and activity, then this temporarily-discounted Amazon Halo Band is for you.

Amazon Halo Band Amazon Halo Band $135 $70 Save $-65 Available in Black, Silver, and Rose Gold, this band is the perfect tracker for those who dislike smartwatches. As you may have noticed, the Amazon Halo Band has no screen. Instead, it monitors your activity, sleep, and sound, and then it sends the data to your phone. This way, you get to view the statistics through neat visuals in the dedicated app. Expectedly, it's water-resistant, and it should survive depths shallower than 50 meters. In terms of battery life, this band can last you up to a week on a single charge. $135 at Amazon

Cyber Monday and its tempting deals are live! If you've somehow missed Black Friday's offers, now is the time to act. The excellent discounts are starting to expire, and your chances at claiming a good deal are getting slimmer. Speaking of getting slimmer, if you're looking for an activity, sleep, and sound tracker, this $35 Amazon Halo Band is the one to grab. Many of us dislike smartwatches, and this device packs plenty of senors and technologies in its screen-less build. Typically, it costs a whopping $70, so save 50% while this deal lasts.

The Halo band is available in three different colors to choose from, and it offers water resistance at up to 50 meters. Once it measures your activity, it seamlessly transmits the data to your phone to view the statistics in its respective app. With a battery life that can last up to a week, you can just wear this fitness band and forget about it!

