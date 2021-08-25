Microsoft announces the Halo Infinite launch date alongside a limited edition Xbox Series X

Microsoft made a big reveal during the Gamescom Opening Night Live show: Not only did it reveal the release date for Halo Infinite, but it also revealed a new Halo-themed, limited-edition console and a limited edition controller that’ll celebrate the series anniversary , both of which are currently available to pre-order.

First up, the company revealed that Halo Infinite will be released worldwide on December 8, 2021. This is after the game was delayed from its original release window, which was expected to happen alongside the launch of the Xbox Series X/S console. 343 Games had previously insisted that Halo Infinite would be released before the end of the year, and it appears that it’ll make that window. Alongside the launch date, the developers also revealed a cinematic trailer for the first season of multiplayer that showed the Spartans in action as they protect civilians. The new Halo won’t launch with either campaign co-op or Forge, we were told recently.

In addition to the game, Microsoft is also releasing a limited-edition Xbox Series X and an Elite Series 2 controller to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary. The console’s exterior design is described as “a design imprinted with stars as seen from the surface of the Zeta Halo, a Cortana blue vent, and iridium gold accents around dark metallic paneling.” It will also come bundled with a matching controller.

If you want a controller that’s a little more visibly on-brand, Microsoft is also releasing a limited-edition Elite Series 2 controller that is stylized like green Mjolnir armor. It’s a bit of a surprise that the limited-edition console and controller were revealed during the Opening Night Live event, as Xbox had held its own show the previous night where a little bit of Halo Infinite news would have been very welcome.

The console is currently available for pre-order, as is the green controller, which is sold separately. It’ll be available starting on November 15, a few weeks before Halo Infinite itself launches on December 8.