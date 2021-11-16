Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta is now available for all Windows, Xbox X/S and Xbox One players

At the Gamescom Opening Night Live show in August this year, Microsoft announced the release date for Halo Infinite. At the time, the company confirmed that the game would become available to players worldwide on December 8. However, in celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, Microsoft has now launched the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 three weeks early.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta is available globally for all players on Windows, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. It is also available on Xbox Cloud Gaming. The beta release gives players access to all Season 1 content, including maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass. Microsoft notes that all player progress in the beta release will be carried forward to the full Halo Infinite launch on December 8.

“Unfrigginbelievable!”​ Play the @Halo Infinite multiplayer beta now. And yes, your progress will carry over on launch day: https://t.co/FhUeWpC15l | #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/VdRnU0Co99 — Xbox (@Xbox) November 15, 2021

In addition, Microsoft has added over 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backward compatibility catalog. This includes several iconic titles, like the entire Max Payne series, the F.E.A.R. franchise, and more. Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One players can start playing these games today if they own them on disc or digitally. The games are also available for purchase on the Microsoft Store.

Furthermore, Microsoft has announced a new documentary series called Power On: The Story of Xbox, which will go live on Roku, IMDb TV, YouTube, Redbox, etc., on December 13. In addition, the company has announced 20th Anniversary Xbox FanFest Sweepstakes, with prizes including a game room makeover and a variety of Xbox gear.

Head over to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility catalog for the full list of new games. Check out the official announcement post for more details about everything included in the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta.