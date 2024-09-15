Key Takeaways Morse Micro achieves 2Mbps connection at 9.9 miles, a new record-breaker in Wi-Fi technology.

Urban areas may not benefit, but rural and remote regions will with HaLow's long-range capabilities.

HaLow has the potential to provide crucial internet access in areas lacking cellular connectivity, making it a lifeline.

Have you been keeping up to date with what's happening with HaLow? If you haven't, HaLow is a new technology designed to push Wi-Fi signals as far as they can go for some serious long-distance signals. The last time we saw HaLow in the news, it had set a record by maintaining a 1Mbps connection from 1.8 miles away. Now, Morse Micro has revealed that it has achieved a 2Mbps connection at 9.9 miles away, which sets a new world record for the longest-distance Wi-Fi connection.

Morse Micro achieves a record-breaking Wi-Fi connection with HaLow

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the company Morse Micro has managed to make Wi-Fi history. Using two points almost ten miles away and within line of sight of one another, the researchers managed to get a 2Mbps internet connection on a laptop.

Granted, if you repeated the same test in a city, the distance would likely drop considerably as the signal gets tied up with buildings and other structures. However, I feel you don't really need 9.9-mile Wi-Fi in a city - that's the place where you're more likely to have strong cellular data, a travel router, or access to a local hotspot at the very least.

It's these rural, sparse areas that will benefit from HaLow technology the best. In areas where cellular data doesn't reach and companies don't believe that it's worth the time and effort to set up a cellular antenna in such a remote area, HaLow could give people the lifeline they need to make contact with the outside world if they're lost. Hopefully, Morse Micro will continue to work on HaLow and set even more records with longer ranges and more powerful speeds. Who knows, we may eventually find ourselves in a position where we're never too far away to connect to the internet.