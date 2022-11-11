We've now had a few generations of foldable smartphones, and they're actually getting pretty good. But iPhone users have been left in the dark, as Apple has yet to produce a foldable handset. It could eventually happen, with an early report suggesting that it might arrive in 2023. Well, that wasn't fast enough for someone who felt so strongly about a foldable iPhone that they decided to build their own.

The project comes from YouTube channel 科技美学, which managed to take an iPhone, deconstruct it, and reassemble it into a foldable variant. As you can probably imagine, this was no simple task, and it took many trials and errors to get it working right. Perhaps the most difficult part was taking the existing OLED display, stripping it down to its essential layers, and getting one that could be used for the project. Apparently, it took five months for this process.

Now, the YouTube channel wasn't able to make everything from scratch, so they relied on parts from popular the Motorola Razr. The channel experimented with the Galaxy Z Flip, which offered great dimensions, but its hinge posed a problem, so the idea was scrapped. Luckily, the Motorola Razr became a prime candidate for the project, with a hinge that could support the iPhone's folded display.

From here, careful planning was required to get the motherboard and other parts situated within the new case. The new case was created using a 3D printer, and when all was said and done, the parts were mated together to form an iPhone that could fold. The phone could be powered up, and it was fully functional, but since the OS was never intended for such a configuration, it required apps to make it seem more natural to use when in the folded position.

It might not look as polished as something that you would get from Apple, but it goes to show you what lengths some may go to own a foldable iPhone. As for the rest of us, we'll just have to be content with the iPhone 14 line for now and hope that the foldable iPhone is part of next year's iPhone 15 lineup.