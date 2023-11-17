Key Takeaways HandBrake 1.7.0 is the latest version of the open source video transcoder, offering support for AMD and Nvidia GPUs and better Intel QSV support.

Users with RDNA3 graphic cards can now use HandBrake's AMD VCN AV1 encoder, while GeForce RTX 40 graphics card owners can use the Nvidia NVENC A1 encoder.

Linux users can pause the encoding process and access bit depth and HDR information in the video summary. HandBrake may update more frequently in the future to keep up with new technology. Download HandBrake from GitHub or the official website.

If you regularly convert video files, you likely already know the benefits of HandBrake. The open source video transcoder is free and available for MacOS, Windows, and Linux. Assuming you’re not working with copy protected files, you can use HandBrake to process a wide array of multimedia. Even though HandBrake 1.6.0 debuted less than two years ago, the latest version is now available, and it comes with a slew of new features.

The changelog for HandBrake 1.7.0, which was released on Nov. 17, has been posted to GitHub. One of the most notable changes is the addition of support for AMD and Nvidia GPUs. Assuming you’re using an RDNA3 graphic card, you can now use HandBrake’s AMD VCN AV1 encoder. If you want to use the Nvidia NVENC A1 encoder, you’ll need to have a GeForce RTX 40 graphics card. Finally, Intel users will be able to deploy AV1 encoding with a 12th gen Iris integrated graphics or newer. HandBrake 1.7.0 also has better Intel QSV support, and it features drag-and-drop support for video scanning. Linux users can now pause the encoding process if they’re switching to battery power or want to activate power save mode on their device. The update comes with bit depth and HDR information in the video summary, if you happen to be using Linux.

This is only a snippet of the updates that came with HandBrake 1.7.0. If the software doesn’t meet your needs, however, there are other options for encoding. For instance, OBS Studio version 29.1 is available with AV1 encoding support for those who stream to YouTube. As alternatives continue to add support to keep up with new technology, HandBrake will likely follow suit. That being said, there may not be as long of a wait for updates to launch in the future. If you haven't yet, you can download HandBrake from the GitHub page or the official website.