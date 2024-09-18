There was a lot of new silicon announced earlier this month in Berlin, all of which was focused on bringing on-device AI capabilities to new laptops. On Qualcomm's end, it had the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core, and Acer's Swift Go 14 AI is one of the first laptops to carry it.

Acer was kind enough to send me a pre-production unit, which frankly took about a week too long to get to me because of shipping and travel conflicts, but it's finally here! Of course, pre-production means that I can't benchmark it, or really talk in specifics about what it's like to use it. All I can do is show it off.

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI tells you when it's using the NPU

Most PC OEMs are putting their own unique spins on AI, and Acer's is kind of neat. It has an icon on the touchpad that lights up whenever the NPU is in use, so you can see when you're doing all of the AI things.

There's a separate logo on the lid that indicates that it's an AI PC, and thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core that's under the hood, it does support Copilot+. The chipset is meant to be the most cost-friendly Copilot+ processor on the market, coming in with the same 45 TOPS NPU as its more powerful sibling, the Snapdragon X Elite.

The SKU used is the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core X1P-42-100, which should deliver single-core Geekbench 6 scores that are similar to the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100, although multi-core should be lower because there are fewer cores.

Back to the laptop itself, it comes in a dark gray color, which doesn't stand out in any way. I do want to draw some attention to the Acer logo, which is now iridescent, so that's a nice touch.

It's a productivity machine, but it feels a little pricey

Here's the deal with the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core. The CPU is solid, with eight Oryon cores, including a boost core. The GPU is significantly downgraded from higher-end SKUs. That means it'll be great for productivity tasks without spending a ton of money, but this isn't really your photo editing machine, let alone your video editing machine.

Also, pricing is kind of up in the air. Acer's document lists one SKU at $999, packing the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a QHD display. The unit that Acer sent me only has a 512GB SSD and an FHD display, but I don't know how much less that will cost.

Remember, the theme with the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core is on-device AI on a budget, but it's also that you get the Windows on Arm experience without having to pay Snapdragon X Elite prices. That's pretty valuable, because you're going to be getting CPU performance combined with battery life in a way that wasn't possible before.