Asus announced the ROG Ally earlier this year, but it's only set to be available on June 13 in various markets around the world, so most of us really haven't had the chance to experience it. Thankfully, at Computex 2023, Asus had plenty of units for us to try for ourselves, so of course we had to do exactly that.

It's very apparent that Asus wants to make this device feel as much optimized as possible for this form factor, and I'm a big fan of what the company has already achieved here. Let's take a closer look.

The ROG Ally hardware feels great

Asus makes plenty of gaming hardware, including controllers, and I'd say it's apparent that the company knows what it's doing here. The Asus ROG Ally feels pretty great in the hand and it's very comfortable. The shape fits perfectly in the hands (my hands, at least), and the way the bottom corners are increasingly thinner really helps with that. The grips are also textured, so it feels like you have a comfortable and firm grip on the device.

That quality translates to the rest of the hardware, too. The analog sticks feel pretty great to use, as do the shoulder triggers and buttons. The face buttons also feel like what I would expect of an Xbox controller, so they're not overly soft or clicky, they feel fine. There are also rings of RGB light around the analog sticks, which are a fun addition.

There's also a pair of rear triggers you can map to certain macros for additional controls. More input methods are always appreciated, especially for more proficient gamers, but I never find these buttons all that intuitive to use on any controller that has them.

I quite like the screen on this hardware, too. It's Full HD and it supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and it looks great in terms of overall color and sharpness. The big problem with this kind of screen on a handheld is how much battery it uses, but Asus does give you ways to limit the frame rate and you can also use AMD Radeon Super Resolution to render games at a lower resolution and upscale them, which should also help save some power.

Asus has some special software to make it feel like a gaming device

The thing I was really interested in going into this experience was learning about the software Asus is using to optimize the experience for a small-screen device like this one. It's no secret that Windows 11 isn't particularly good at this kind of thing, and especially if you want to use the controller buttons to make it work. To help with this, there are two big pieces of software at play here: Armoury Crate SE and the Command Center, each with their own dedicated buttons on the hardware.

Armoury Crate SE, as the name kind of suggests, is a special version of Armoury Crate, which is a software that already ships on most ROG laptops. On laptops, Armoury Crate is one of those apps you kind of wish manufacturers didn't waste resources on (though it has its uses), but Armoury Crate SE is crucial to the ROG Ally experience. For starters, it gives you a quick and easy to launch your games without having to try to navigate Windows using a controller or the touch screen. It brings together games from all your platforms, and it can link to Steam, Epic Games, the EA app, GOG, and more, so it can pull in your games automatically. However, you can also add games and programs manually, so you can get things like emulators into the Armoury Crate UI. It's pretty easy to use, too.

Armoury Crate is also where you can change things like the RGB lighting around the analog sticks, though I find the options available to be a bit more limiting than I'd expect. It also gives you image and audio settings, access to the performance mode and various tweaks, system information, and so on. It's actually pretty detailed, even including options fur sustained and burst power limits, as well as fan curve configurations. You can also change the buttons that appear in the Command Center from here.

5 Images

Close

Command Center is the software that gives you access to quick settings for performance and the overall experience. It's an overlay accessed through the button on the left side of the screen, and it lets you change performance modes (between 9W, 15W, and 30W), toggle features like the frame limiter and Radeon Super Resolution, and access a virtual keyboard. It also has volume and brightness sliders so you can easily change those settings, too. According to a recent report, Asus is working to offer more options, too, like turning off some processing cores to save power, and I was also told at the event that Asus wants to give users more control over the performance of the device.

Even with that, though, it won't always be a super smooth experience. I've noticed that sometimes games don't load when you first try to open them, and you can tell there's some quirks with Windows 11 still being in the background here. I also had to come back around to the ROG Xg mobile demo station because the team was having some trouble setting up the connection to the external monitor. Little annoyances like that can pop up with Windows.

The Asus ROG Xg Mobile can give you a proper desktop gaming experience

There weren't a ton of games for us to try at the show, but I did get to play Ghostrunner, a fairly intensive 2020 game, and it was all pretty smooth. It was running at high settings and 720p resolution, with Radeon Super Resolution enabled to increase the sharpness. With a screen this small, you can really play games at 720p and not notice a big difference, and with upscaling, I really didn't see anything that looked subpar. There isn't a lot I can say about performance based on this short hands-on time, but this is pretty fast hardware.

Of course, it's still a laptop processor with integrated graphics, but if you want a more serious desktop gaming experience, then there's the Asus ROG Xg Mobile. This is an external GPU dock, meaning it lets you connect a much more powerful graphics card - up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop, in the latest model - and it also gives you a lot more ports. This lets you connect an external monitor along with a mouse and keyboard, and play games with much higher settings. I was playing Elden Ring at 4K resolution with high settings and it was running at about at 30 to 40 frames per second, which is far from a bad result for this kind of hardware.

Of course, by the time you get the ROG Xg Mobile, you're spending over $2,000, and you might as well build a PC that can handle 4K gaming even better. But it's all about versatility, so you can play your games on the go, but get this powerful setup at home.

If you just want to connect the ROG Ally to an external monitor without the GPU, you can use a USB-C hub, and Asus even has its own hub that's like a power adapter, but with an HDMI and USB Type-A port so you can use peripherals more easily.

Asus also had some prototype designs at the show

One cool thing Asus had at its booth were prototype designs for the ROG Ally, which give us some insight into what the company was thinking about doing. There are a few interesting variations here, with one of the earlier concepts simply having a screen attached to a controller. There's also this black prototype that was very thick and bulky. One of the designs (seen on the right in the image below) was basically just an Xbox controller split in half with a screen in the middle, pretty much like the Project Q handheld Sony recently announced. At least Asus was smart enough to abandon that idea, though.

Other designs included different approaches for the D-pad, touchpads similar to what the Steam Deck has, and one model was even going to have a kickstand so you could use it with an external controller. One of the near-final prototypes was pretty similar to what we ended up getting, except in came in black, and Asus ended up going for white instead.

This was all pretty cool to see, and Asus went through a lot of trial and error to get to the final design. I'd say it worked out pretty well since the final unit feels pretty great to use. As we've mentioned, the Asus ROG Ally will be available in various markets around the world.