It's CES, and that means it's time for new PCs in interesting form factors. The Asus Zenbook Duo is the second dual-screen laptop we've seen, not counting the ill-fated Microsoft Surface Neo. It's got two 14-inch 120Hz OLED displays, and it starts at $1,499, $500 less than Lenovo is selling its Yoga Book 9i for.

I loved the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i when I reviewed it, so I'm excited about the improvements that Asus has made to the form factor.

The keyboard is the key

Terrible pun intended

Close

The keyboard is the thing that really separates this from the other dual-screen laptop on the market. It fits inside the laptop, much like we've seen in foldable-screen devices. This makes for easy storage, of course, and it keeps the keyboard charged.

I've actually found keyboard storage on the Yoga Book 9i to be a pain point. Since the keyboard attaches to the outside with a somewhat weak magnet, it tends to fall off. There's no issue with that on the Zenbook Duo.

The keyboard also extends throughout the entire bottom screen, rather than using the touchscreen as a touchpad. This makes it look and feel like a regular laptop when you're using it as one. Of course, you can also stand up the unfolded Asus Zenbook Duo and use the keyboard separately.

Here's what's really cool. Asus left the option to use it as a wired keyboard. If you don't like the instability of Bluetooth keyboards, you don't have to worry about it.

The two screens aren't even

One thing that's really strange is that if you open the Zenbook Duo to 180 degrees, the two screens aren't flat. The reason that it's like that is because Asus made the decision to store the keyboard inside the folded device.

If you use the device horizontally, with one screen stacked on top of the other, you're not going to notice. Seriously, Asus wouldn't have made this compromise on a device like this if it was going to make a big difference with the experience.

It's a lot more noticeable if you're using it with each screen in vertical orientation. As you can see, the right side is pushed back further than the left side.

The price is right

It's only $1,499

Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i came in at $1,999, with two 13.3-inch displays and 13th-gen U-series processors. The Asus Zenbook Duo is $500 less, and it has two 14-inch 120Hz OLED screens and Intel Core Ultra processors, up to a Core Ultra.

I'm really excited about this product. While I obviously haven't tested it beyond the time I spent with it at the briefing, I think it actually has the potential to be better than the Yoga Book 9i, a product that was praised by reviewers like myself.

I feel like Asus fixed a lot of the pain points I had with the other dual-screen Windows device. It stores the keyboard inside of the closed laptop, which is the correct way of storing a keyboard accessory, and things seem to fall into place from there. Lenovo had a lot of bugs, and Asus seems to have a smooth experience.

Asus does have a history of dual-screen devices. While this is its first all dual-screen laptop, it's had prior Zenbook Duo models that have a small screen built into the top of the keyboard. This product just feels more refined than Lenovo's implementation.

Here's one final example. While the Yoga Book 9i is an excellent product, it had some bugs, and one of those bugs was that the screen under the keyboard wasn't actually turned off on account of it needing to be used with the virtual touchpad. Apps would sometimes try to open under the keyboard. Stuff like that doesn't seem to happen on the Zenbook Duo.

I'm looking forward to reviewing this one, and we'll know more when it comes out.