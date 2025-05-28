Stardock's Fences was already one of the coolest apps to improve your desktop workflow on Windows 11. I reviewed Fences 5 a couple of years ago and came away very impressed with what it offers. Today, the company released Fences 6, a new version requiring a paid upgrade that comes with a few big enhancements.

Fences 6 adds tab support for fences, and it also brings in some new customization options to make the experience even more your own. I went hands-on with it to check out what's new, and I did this on an Arm PC, since Fences 6 comes with native support for the architecture.

About this article: Stardock provided an activation key for Fences 6. The company had no input in its content.