The File Explorer in Windows 11 (and even previous versions) is often the target of criticism from users, and as such, many alternatives exist out there. I've tried a good handful of them, such as FreeCommander , OneCommander, Directory Opus, and more.

But recently, a new challenger entered the arena: File Pilot. I first heard about this app when it was still in alpha stages under the name Disk Voyager, and I've been wanting to talk about it ever since. I held off until the app was in a more finalized state, and now that it's entered the beta stage, I can finally share my thoughts with you. Simply put, this is my favorite File Explorer alternative yet, with only a couple of things I wish were improved.

All about speed

Everything is so smooth here

The first thing that stands out about File Pilot is how focused it is on just being and feeling fast and smooth. It's almost unreal to see this app running compared to the Windows 11 File Explorer. Opening folders happens instantly, and it's because the app isn't afraid to use your PC's power to move things along. Loading large directories on an Intel or AMD-based PC will likely get your fans spinning, but you see how quickly everything moves as a result.

Further to that point, animations are also unbelievably smooth here. File Pilot uses a very cool implementation of the viewing modes you'd normally expect in File Explorer, such as the details, list, or icons view. Here, all these options appear as a slider, so you gradually move from details, to a simple list, and eventually to icons, which can be resized with an unparalleled level of freedom. And seeing these icons change in size as you drag the slider feels so smooth and natural you can probably waste some time just playing with it to see how cool it looks. Here's the slider in action.

Speed really is the name of the game here, and all this comes in a super lightweight package — The FIle Pilot app is a mere 1.72MB download in its current beta form, and that's not a compressed archive or anything. The app is a standalone executable.

A multi-tasking prodigy

All the tabs and panes you could want

Focusing on speed isn't just about running fast, but also about enabling users to get things done quickly, and File Pilot succeeds here, too. Like any self-respecting file manager for Windows, File Pilot comes with tab support, meaning you can open as many folders as you want within the same window. But more importantly, the app also supports multiple panes.

And it's not something like most other file managers where you get a dual-pane view by default and that's it. At any point while browsing your files, you can create a new split in your view, whether it's horizontal or vertical, giving you access to another folder on the same screen. You can continually create splits in any direction and make the crazy layout of your dreams. There may be some kind of limit to it, but I haven't been able to find it. Plus, each split gets it own tabbed view, so there's no limit to what you can do here. If you find a layout you like and want to use again, you can always save it so you can load it up later without having to create all the splits again.

You can continually create splits in any direction and make the crazy layout of your dreams

One thing some file managers do is offer specific features that rely on the split view, but I don't think there's anything major you're missing out on with this implementation.

There's also a cool feature called Inspector that allows you to see the contents of a folder before opening it. This splits your current view to show you a second pane with the contents of a highlighted folder in the main view, so it's much easier to find the files you want if you don't remember where you stored something. You can quickly toggle this feature on or off, too, so it's not invasive at all.

Yet another feature I love about File Pilot is Go To, which simply brings up a search bar that lets you find basically any folder on your PC. It's a very fast way to get to anything you need, and it seems to be far more reliable than the built-in Windows search. It's all crafted to speed up your workflow.

A customizable experience

