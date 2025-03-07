I've tried many an app launcher in the past few months, whether that's on Windows or macOS. While I definitely have my favorites already, I keep seeing new options here and there, and when I wrote about the tools that change how you use Windows, one of our readers mentioned Listary, so I had to give it a shot.
Listary is a pretty interesting combination of a launcher and a file search tool, with some extra perks to speed up your workflow that much more. If you're looking for a lightweight way to quickly launch your apps and boost your productivity, this is a pretty solid option, even if it lacks some of the features of its competitors.
