Key Takeaways Surface Pro 11 features major improvements including OLED displays and Flex Keyboard with Bluetooth.

Redesigned products from Microsoft offer enhanced features and a modern design with thinner bezels and a haptic touchpad.

Both devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors, emphasizing performance and AI capabilities to elevate the user experience.

Microsoft's big, ambitious plan for AI PCs and Qualcomm's plan for building custom laptop chips are coming to fruition, after plenty of time of anticipation. As part of the big launch, the Redmond firm announced the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, and I got to spend some time with the devices.

They're probably the most exciting new Surface PCs since the Surface Pro 3 brought that form factor into maturity. The most notable changes come from Copilot+, of course, but these are redesigned products. Let's talk a little bit about the new hardware.

Surface Pro 11

It's only the same at first glance

Close

Microsoft reimagined the full stack for the Snapdragon X series processors, so Windows 11 is optimized, emulation is better, and there are loads of new AI features to elevate the experience. But where the device is concerned, there are two key new features I want to highlight: the OLED display and the new Flex Keyboard.

OLED has been a long time coming on Surface. It's what we've been seeing in most of the best laptops already, and it comes at a premium. But it's sure pretty, with more vibrant colors and true blacks. There's even a special OLED variant of the new Copilot+ wallpaper that it comes with.

It has less of a glare too, something that's been a constant issue with Surface PCs. Microsoft is finally offering anti-reflective screens. Oh, and the screen has rounded corners, which is very important.

Close

But the big highlight for me is the Flex Keyboard. For the first time, the keyboard supports Bluetooth, so you can detach it and continue using it. If you're wondering, it's not using Bluetooth when it's attached; there are pins, which is also how it pairs.

Microsoft laid out some examples of who this is for. For example, if you're on an airplane, you might have the Surface Pro 11 on your tray table with the keyboard on your lap. It's also great for people using Adobe for creative work.

But personally, I love it just because it's easier on the eyes if you can move the screen a little further away. To me, that's the biggest problem with laptops in general, that you just have to sit so close to them.

I spent a good deal of time playing with the new keyboards, and to be clear, Microsoft is still selling two. You can get the new Flex Keyboard, or you can continue to use the existing Surface Keyboard, which now comes in the new colors. The reason is that while the Surface Pro Keyboard costs $180, the Flex Keyboard costs almost double that at $350, or $450 if you want the Slim Pen 2 bundled.

Aside from Bluetooth, the pen is no longer hidden away, thanks to the needed battery that is located close to the magnets. The Flex Keyboard also has a larger, haptic touchpad.

I spent some time with my ear to the touchpad to see how much noise they make, even asking one person, "Why do you hate quiet things?" Indeed, I invite you to take any Surface keyboard into a quiet room and click the touchpad as lightly as you possibly can, and notice how loud it is.

The haptic touchpad is definitely quieter, although I still wouldn't call it quiet. The regular Surface Pro Keyboard, which I'm told is somewhat refined, is the same as the previous generation when it comes to touchpad noise.

The Flex Keyboard is sturdier too, using more carbon fiber to give it a better base. Using the two next to each other, I could easily feel the difference. I'm not going to say everyone should shell out $350 on a keyboard after spending a boatload on a PC, but the quality is certainly there.

One thing I always point out, however, is that you can still use any Bluetooth keyboard you want with a Surface Pro. The Flex Keyboard is obviously designed for it and easiest to carry, but you can use anything you want, which could save you some cash.

Strangely, the Flex Keyboard only comes in Black and Sapphire, so it doesn't come in Dune or Platinum. It's disappointing that Microsoft only chose those two colors, and actually a bit surprising that Platinum wasn't one of the colors it chose, since that's the trademark Surface color.

Surface Pro 11 The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+. $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Microsoft

Surface Laptop 7

It finally feels new