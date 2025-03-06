When I first switched to the M4 Mac Mini, one of the most frustrating parts of the experience was getting used to the dock and some of the limitations that came with it. It just didn't feel as good as using the taskbar on a Windows PC. I've grown accustomed to macOS since then, but even so, I can see why there would be a market for replacing the macOS dock with a taskbar more akin to that of Windows.

uBar is an app that answers that specific request. It's essentially a taskbar for your Mac, and from my short time with it, it seems like a fairly competent one. While I don't see myself sticking with it full-time, I think Windows converts will find themselves much more at home with this tool. Here are my impressions of using uBar on my M4 Mac Mini.

It's an actual taskbar

App labels and window switching made easier