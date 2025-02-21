I've talked about a few app launchers in the past and how they fundamentally change how I use my PC. Specifically, for Windows, I absolutely love Flow Launcher, and on macOS, Raycast is the way to go. And while the Raycast developers are promising a Windows version will come in the future, there are also some cross-platform solutions out there.
We've already talked about Wox, but there's actually yet another cross-platform launcher like this called Ueli. I wanted to give this one a go and see if there's a benefit to using it over the other options I've recommended in the past. And yes, Ueli is a pretty interesting proposition, though there's still some room to grow if it wants to match my favorite alternatives.
