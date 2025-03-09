It's no secret that Finder in macOS isn't particularly great for file management, so much that I've talked about a few alternatives to it before, with ForkLift being one of my favorites. One option I didn't include on that list was XtraFinder, but after it was recommended to me by one of our readers, I had to check it out.

XtraFinder isn't a Finder replacement, but rather, it modifies Finder itself to add new features and capabilities that make it far better for managing files, especially for people coming from Windows such as myself. It can be a more elegant solution than installing a separate app, though there is some risk involved in using it, so it's not for everyone.

Fixing the problems with Finder

Opening folders works as it should