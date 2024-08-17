Key Takeaways Say goodbye to tired arms while gaming with the Mechanism Gaming Pillow - a comfy way to support your handheld console.

This pillow is compatible with a variety of handheld consoles and even has an additional mounting point for extra accessories.

Get your Mechanism Gaming Pillow for $59 and experience a zero-gravity gaming experience that will make you never want to play without it again.

Handheld consoles are great, but if you play them for long periods of time, you may find that your arms get a little tired. Fortunately, some companies are working on ways to support your console while you game. Such is the case with the Mechanism Gaming Pillow, which aims to keep your console propped up so your arms don't have to.

The Mechanism Gaming Pillow takes the 'handheld' out of handheld consoles

Image Credit: Mechanism

As spotted by The Verge, the Mechanism Gaming Pillow is a simple product. At its core, it's a thick cushion with an arm where you place your handheld console. Place the pillow on your lap (or, if it's a really lazy day and you're lying prone, your stomach) and the arm holds the console for you. Now you have a little helper that can keep your console held up while you game, and it won't dig into your legs - neat.

Mechanism boasts that the Gaming Pillow comes with a custom grip for any handheld console, from some of the best Steam Deck alternatives to the Nintendo Switch, and even a Kindle. Plus, there's an additional mounting point you can combine with another mount whichever way you want. Mechanism states you can use this to add a power bank for additional juice or a phone mount to keep tabs while you're gaming away.

If you're interested, you can grab one from Mechanism's website from $59. And while you're at it, why not check out some other stuff to deck out your handheld console? For instance, our Brady Snider listed out his favorite Asus ROG Ally X accessories that he can't game without. Or you can try the best accessories for MSI Claw if that's more your style.