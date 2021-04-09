Hans Zimmer made a ringtone for OPPO’s Find X3 Pro that you can listen to here

Hans Zimmer is the mastermind behind some of cinema’s most recognizable scores, including Interstellar, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Blade Runner 2049. Now, his resume includes a ringtone for OPPO’s Find X3 Pro, and you can listen to it here.

OPPO rightfully made a big deal about Zimmer’s involvement when the Find X3 Pro was unveiled in March. The company went so far as to post a video interview with him on its YouTube channel, and also shared a song composed exclusively for OPPO. Was the partnership worth it? Well, listen for yourself.

Embedded below you’ll find the Zimmer-composed ringtone, alarm, text tone, and notification sound shared by OPPO via The Verge. You can also head to this Reddit post if you feel inclined to download them for yourself. All of these sounds are imbued with Zimmer’s typical cinematic panache. It sounds like overkill to hire a legendary Hollywood composer to create audio for a smartphone. But after listening to what he created, I get it. His work speaks for itself.

Ringtone

Alarm

Text Tone

Notification Sound

Personally, I have my phone on silent (and I even turn vibration off), but if my ringtones were created by Zimmer, I might make an exception. The ringtone conjures feelings of beauty and hope, while the alarm makes me feel like I’m in a gentle meadow during a beautiful sunset. That’s not normally the kind of reaction you expect from smartphone tones, yet here we are.

If you’re curious to learn more about the OPPO Find X3 Pro, you can check out our announcement post. The device features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery. It also comes equipped with a quad-camera setup and it set to go on sale in the UK on April 14 for £1,099.

With Zimmer elevating the sounds of the Find X3 Pro, I’m starting to wish other companies would follow suit.