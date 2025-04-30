Home networking can be an incredibly rewarding hobby, especially when you start building and configuring your own OPNsense or pfSense router and firewall. Recently, I transformed a Ugreen DXP4800 Plus NAS into a dedicated OPNsense box, and the results surprised me, largely due to the quality of the Ugreen NAS hardware. During this process, I did a lot of research on the essential components and quickly learned there are certain hardware requirements you simply shouldn't skimp on.

While everyone's network setup will vary, there are some universally important considerations when assembling your own OPNsense or pfSense firewall. Here are the hardware components that are absolute non-negotiables, why they matter so much, and how choosing the right parts will significantly enhance your networking experience.

4 High-quality Network Interface Cards (NICs)

Also known as Network Interface Controllers

Making sure you have high-quality NICs is arguably the most important thing to pay attention to when it comes to building your own router. Not only will all of your connections ultimately flow through these, but you need to be aware of the actual drivers that are used for them as well. Not all NICs will have FreeBSD drivers available, which is why my OPNsense deployment is virtualized in Proxmox so that I can benefit from Linux drivers. That's the other side of it, too: sometimes, the drivers on Linux will have better performance depending on your NIC, meaning that even if they're supported on FreeBSD, you might still get better performance overall by virtualizing your OPNsense or pfSense instance.

The most important piece of advice here is to simply avoid Realtek NICs. Intel NICs are the gold standard, but you'll still need to do research to find which ones are right for you. The Ugreen NAS has two separate NICs, with one being the Intel I226-V 2.5GbE and the other being the Aquantia AQC113 10GbE. The latter does not have any native FreeBSD drivers, whereas the former, despite being Intel, has had issues in the past. I haven't experienced those issues, but your mileage may vary. Still, make sure you go for the right NICs for the job, especially if you want to have multi-gigabit connections between your devices, or you have a multi-gigabit internet connection.

3 More RAM, not faster RAM

You don't need blazing-fast DDR5 speeds here