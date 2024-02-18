Key Takeaways Copilot Pro is expanding across Microsoft's ecosystem with the aim to become an essential and lucrative tool for users in the future.

Microsoft is integrating Copilot Pro into various apps and preparing for advertisements within the Windows Settings menu to promote the subscription.

With the potential for Copilot to play a central role in Windows 12, it may offer advanced features and become a key subscription service for Microsoft users.

Are you a fan of Copilot Pro? If you'd rather not have an AI assistant doing your job for you, you've likely seen it and moved on with your life. However, Microsoft isn't going to let you go so easily.

With Copilot being Microsoft's horse in the artificial intelligence race, the company is keen to make it the best it can be. Furthermore, with people happily paying for premium AI models for a monthly fee, the company is sitting on a huge money-maker with Copilot Pro. As such, you can be sure that it's going to be really hard to avoid Copilot Pro in the future.

Copilot is already spreading across Microsoft's ecosystem

And it's still continuing its march

Right now, Microsoft is going all-in on with its rollout of Copilot throughout all of its apps. You can find it on the Windows desktop, you can find it in Microsoft Edge, and if you get Copilot Pro, you can also get it in Microsoft Office. In the future, as reported by Neowin, Microsoft will add Copilot to OneDrive so that it can automatically scan the content of your files and use them to help you with your queries.

Getting Copilot Pro at this current time doesn't really revolutionize how you use your apps. However, remember that we're still in the early days of Copilot's capabilities. In the future, these features may become so advanced that people who use Copilot's advanced features are at a productive advantage over those who aren't. And when that happens, people will find it hard to ignore Copilot Pro.

Advertisements are coming to your Windows settings menu

For the time being, it's pretty easy to ignore Copilot. After all, if you're not a fan of Microsoft's apps, you won't need to subscribe to Copilot Pro to use its features. However, Microsoft is going to make it harder for you to simply ignore Copilot Pro.

As reported by PhantomOcean3 on X, Microsoft is implementing advertisements for Copilot Pro within the Settings app. This will also allow you to handle billing settings for Copilot Pro within the operating system itself.

Given how Copilot Pro is getting the same visibility as Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Microsoft 365 services, there's a good chance that the company won't allow Copilot Pro to just be a premium version of its desktop assistant. It might be aiming to make Copilot Pro an integral keystone in people's lives, much like how the PC Game Pass is for a lot of gamers, and Microsoft 365 is for a lot of professionals.

Windows 12 will likely feature Copilot even more heavily

Copilot Pro will become more than just a productivity aide

On top of this, there's a good chance that Windows 12 will have a huge focus on Copilot. We still don't know a whole lot about the operating system, but we do know that it will feature AI in a big way. And you can bet that Microsoft is going to make Copilot the pivotal feature of Windows 12 if this becomes true.

If Copilot does take center stage on Windows 12, you know deep down they'll make Copilot Pro unlock extra features for your operating system. Perhaps it will unlock some ways to better sort and search through your files, or allow you to perform certain commands with your PC.

Perhaps I'm going a bit overboard with this speculation, but I can't shake the feeling that Microsoft would love what would essentially be a product-wide premium subscription for their services, including Windows. Microsoft has tried adding advertisements into Windows in the past to reap more income, so encouraging people to pay $30 a month for advanced operating system features would likely be their perfect goldmine.

Copilot Pro can only get bigger from hereon out

Right now, Copilot Pro is small enough that people can easily ignore it. However, as Copilot Pro unlocks new features within Microsoft's apps, arrives as adverts in your Settings menu, and potentially becomes the main star of Windows 12, it's going to get a lot harder to ignore Copilot Pro.