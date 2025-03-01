Boss fights have always been the ultimate test of skill, endurance, and sheer willpower in video games. Some are designed to be fair challenges, others demand patience and mastery, but then there are the ones that cross the line — the bosses that feel personal. They push our limits, break our spirits, and in some cases, our controllers. Be it impossible attack patterns, absurd health pools, or mechanics that are handcrafted to ruin our day, these bosses make victory feel less like a triumph, and more like surviving a war.

Sometimes, a franchise runs for years without a memorable boss, such as the Assassin's Creed series, while some one-off games become immemorable because of a hard boss. They turn us into legends in our own stories, standing triumphant after what felt like an eternity of losses. So, let’s take a deep breath, clench our fists, and relive the toughest boss fights that had us on the verge of breaking screens.

10 Raven Beak — Metroid Dread

Father figure from hell