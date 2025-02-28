NAS and server technologies have evolved a lot over the last two decades, both on the software and hardware fronts. However, the fall of hardware-based RAID over the last decade remains a major highlight in the professional storage landscape. These days, most NAS experts recommend ditching RAID controllers altogether and switching to their software-based counterparts instead. If that sounds baffling, then read on. Here are four reasons why you’d want to ditch the outdated technology in favor of software RAID provisions.

4 RAID equipment is expensive

Server components like Xeon systems are often resold for bargain prices. If you know where to look, it’s easy to build a solid home lab for less than $200 with just outdated enterprise-grade hardware. Unfortunately, RAID controllers tend to cost quite a bit, especially if you go for cards that can handle the more complex RAID configurations. That’s before you include the price of SAS adapters if your RAID controller doesn’t include SATA ports (or vice-versa) for your server HDDs.

Meanwhile, software RAID can be set up for free on several operating systems. Whether it’s the built-in RAID provisions available in TrueNAS Scale, the ZFS plugin in OpenMediaVault, or the extra packages you can set up on general-purpose distros like Debian and Fedora, there’s no need to spend hundreds of dollars on a software-based RAID configuration.

3 RAID cards take up precious PCIe slots

You'll need all those ports for other PCIe devices