Harmony is no more – Logitech will no longer make its popular universal remotes

Logitech has discontinued its Harmony line of universal remotes almost two decades after the first Harmony remote went on sale. The peripherals manufacturer shared the news in a recent post on its support website and revealed that it will stop making the universal remotes immediately. Interested buyers will still find the remotes at retailers till stocks last, and Logitech has promised that it will provide support and service for the remotes till people keep using them.

In the post, a representative from Logitech wrote, “We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered.”

An FAQ section attached to the post further reveals that Logitech will continue to maintain the Harmony database and software, the company will honor the warranty agreement for both existing and new buyers, and it won’t offer refunds for new buyers as it plans to provide service and support “as long as customers are using” their remotes.

All Amazon listings for Logitech’s Harmony remotes now feature a “[Disconitnued by Manufacturer]” tag. However, you can still get your hands on a replacement unit for your existing remote if you plan to continue using it for the foreseeable future. Best Buy still has quite a few options available on sale, including the Harmony 665, the Harmony Elite remote control and smart hub combo, and the Harmony Companion remote control and smart hub combo. While these models are also available for purchase on Amazon, they’re priced much higher due to limited stocks. Amazon has some renewed and used models on sale, though. You can consider those if you don’t feel like paying full price for a discontinued product.