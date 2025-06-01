One thing I really respect about the Oblivion: Remastered edition is how it keeps things traditional. Bethesda could have easily gone into the code, made a bunch of revamps and changes to suit the modern-day, Skyrim-based audience, then shipped it as a new take on the game. However, the company doubled down on preserving as much as they could while also giving the game a fresh lick of paint.

​​​​​​This means that all of the warts Oblivion had when it was released in 2006 are back with a fresh coat of polish. And people who have only experienced the Elder Scrolls series through Skyrim and are giving Oblivion Remastered a try are experiencing all of the game's bumps and lumps for the very first time. And you know what? I'm a little jealous that they are.

4 Vampires are not as cool as they are in Skyrim

The problem is more about staying cool

Vampirism in Skyrim is pretty awesome. Sure, staying out in the sun hampers your regeneration, but if you know how to manage it, you can score some pretty sweet benefits and even become a vampire lord. So, when Skyrim players dove into Oblivion Remastered and learned that vampirism was a thing, they got to getting infected right away.

There's just one problem. While Skyrim vampires can weather the sun with a little sunscreen, Oblivion vampirism will have you smolder under the sun until you perish. People learned the hard way that, if you tried to dodge the sun damage by using fast travel as a teleportation device, the game would retroactively apply all of the pain your character would have suffered if they walked it manually. This means you'd appear where you wanted to fast travel, immediately take a ton of damage, and fall over dead.

3 Oblivion's level scaling is pretty egregious

It's not quite as streamlined as Skyrim's