The excitement everyone had for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct left just as quickly as it arrived, when the price of the console was revealed shortly after the livestream ended. But it wasn't just the price of the console players had an issue with. In fact, we might've all gotten over the price of the console by now, if not for the price of the games.

When the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S launched back in 2020, less than a year later the price of big triple-A games jumped from $60 USD to $70 USD. Most big games that are only available on current-gen consoles have now made that jump, and $70 has become the new standard. When it comes to big Nintendo games in the last five years, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has so far been the only first-party triple-A title to make that jump.

Now, after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, we know that Mario Kart World has once again made a $10 jump, and will cost $80 USD. Compared to PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo is five years late to releasing new hardware, and now it looks like they're about to dictate the price of triple-A games across the industry with their new generation. But the new $80 price tag isn't consistent for every Nintendo Switch 2 game that's been announced, and there's a lot of confusion around what the price of these games will be in stores and online. So has Nintendo broken the ceiling on game pricing?

The ceiling has definitely been broken, but not shattered

Not every game can get $80 out of players.