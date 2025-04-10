Summary Microsoft 365 Family users are experiencing an outage where they can't access services, likely due to a potential licensing issue.

Users on Reddit say the issue causes timeouts and account manager freezes.

The company is investigating the problem and will keep posting updates until a fix is released.

Microsoft 365 is one of the company's main cash cows besides the Windows operating system, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's everyone's favourite. In addition to some of the missing features, critics also blame some of the recent controversial changes in Microsoft 365 for their decision to switch to alternatives. Now, Microsoft has given another reason for users to get more frustrated with Microsoft 365 services, as many of them are unable to use the company's productivity suite. Luckily, the software giant has acknowledged the issue and is currently working to fix it.

Why are Microsoft 365 services unavailable, and what is causing it?

On its Office portal's Service health page, Microsoft has offered an explanation about what might have caused the issue and who is impacted. According to the details shared, some Microsoft 365 Family users are unable to use Microsoft 365 services. However, the software giant hasn't clarified whether it impacts users of a particular region or worldwide.

However, it does look like a widespread issue, as users across various platforms like Reddit have also corroborated the outage. u/dogwalk42 on r/microsoft365 shared what exactly happened when their Family subscription members tried to access Microsoft 365 services. According to their Reddit post, all the members of the account lost access to Microsoft 365, with the host unable to access the account manager.

It isn't clear if the issue appears the same for everyone. If so, the host account should be able to access Microsoft 365, except that the account manager freezes upon attempting to investigate or make any changes. In either case, you'll get a time timeout and a "Try Again Later" message, as per the Reddit post.

If Microsoft is to be believed, this is caused by a "potential licensing issue." However, more investigation is underway, with the company currently 'reviewing service telemetry and recent changes within the service to isolate the source of the issue.' In other words, there is no workaround to fix the issue right now. Nevertheless, the good news is that Microsoft will keep sharing updates until it issues a fix to the problem. Keep visiting the Office portal website if you want to stay updated with the latest developments regarding the issue.